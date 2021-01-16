United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar resigned from office effective January 20 as rejection of the “slow response” President Donald Trump’s assault on the Capitol. “It was an assault on our democracy,” he said of the seizure of the iconic building.

Azar sent the letter of his resignation last Monday, January 12, and in it he assures that the assault threatens to “damage” the achievements of the Trump Administration, of which he became a part in 2018.

The two-page letter recited the achievements of the outgoing government, which “the actions and rhetoric after the elections … threaten to tarnish.”

In his letter of resignation he makes special mention of Operation Curvature Speed, in charge of financing and distributing the coronavirus vaccine in the country.

“The attack on the Capitol is a assault on our democracy and the tradition of the peaceful transition of power that the United States was the first to bring to the world, “says Azar in the letter he made public this Friday.

Contrary to the @CNN chyron, I am still here serving the American people at HHS. I believe it is my duty to help ensure a smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s team during the pandemic and will remain as Secretary through January 20. pic.twitter.com/zXe1y2om1k – Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 16, 2021

Health Secretary “implores” Trump to continue “condemning unequivocally any form of violence “and asking that no one try to interrupt the activities of the inauguration of Biden that will take place next Wednesday.

Azar justifies his stay until the end of his term due to the need to deliver vaccines against the coronavirus and the need to qthere is “a smooth transition” between his team and the one designated by Biden.

Azar is the third government secretary to resign after the assault on the Capitol on January 6 in which five people died and for which hundreds of people have been arrested throughout the country.

Previously, the Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, and the Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos had also left their positions, while the resignations at lower levels are counted by the dozens.

With information from DPA and AP