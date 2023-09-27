The PRI bench in the Senate of the Republic continues to shrink, Yesterday Jorge Ramírez Marín got off the boat, He abandoned that parliamentary faction and is expected to renounce his PRI militancy.. The versions point to who had differences with the national leader of the tricolor, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno.

Also yesterday it started ringing who would go to the Green Party and from there I would seek the candidacy for the municipal presidency of Mérida. There are who They do not rule out that she will soon join Claudia Sheinbaum’s movement. We have said it, the national strategy Brunette It is to draw political capital from the PRI.

It rains on the wet PRI, which seems that its national leadership is more busy dividing up next year’s multi-member candidacies than in lifting up the party that is falling apart, they do not end one rout when another arrives. At this rate it will be at risk until the party’s registration in the 2024 election.

Since the disbandment led by Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and a huge group of now ex-militants, the tricolor CEN has wanted to sell the idea that “the best of PRI stayed in PRI”, at the rate they are going for next year, only the PRI members will remain who will make up the lists of multi-member candidates.

In the PRI they do not want to know absolutely anything about land campaigns, to the extent that for the first time in history they will not have a PRI member championing the candidacy for the presidency of the Republicthis will definitely hit them in the vote, we are facing the extinction of the PRI, we spoke on Monday, June 3, 2024so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The one who measured his strength well and preferred to get out of the race for the Mexico City candidacy was the national leader of Brunette, Mario Delgado. He pointed out that between competing for CDMX or winning the country with his party, he chose the latter. The truth is that he showed great political skill.

Mario Delgado has been the one who accompanies Claudia Sheinbaum to tours around the country to protest the Municipal Committees of the Fourth Transformation, the closeness has been consolidated and he surely saw that this was the way. She has been able to defend her presidential candidate and will surely secure a top-level place in the cabinet.

The fight for the candidacy of Brunette In Mexico City it is very competitive and complicated, for many Omar García Harfuch has the advantage of being the prodigal son of Claudia Sheinbaumbut we cannot rule out Clara Brugada, who has the support of the Morenista bases and is in the mood to AMLO. Reserved predictions.

Diary. Next Friday, September 29 at 7:00 a.m. the celebrations of the 492nd Anniversary of Culiacán will begin with the traditional mañanitas in the Cathedral and later the cake will be broken. In addition, there will be a gastronomic fair and free rides that will be located on Álvaro Obregón Avenue between Ángel Flores and Escobedo. It is expected to be a very family atmosphere.

Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. the president of the National Action Party In Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio He will have a press conference in a restaurant in the Tres Ríos sector, pending if he makes any position, we will tell him the details.

Political Memory. “The language of truth must be, without a doubt, simple and without artifice”: Seneca.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author:

Sinaloa, blow to the opposition

Claudia Sheinbaum leaves three messages in Culiacán

Cuén is negotiating with the national PRI

#senator #resigns #PRI