Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Early this Friday there was an assault on a self-service store located on Camaron-Sabalo avenue, in the Mazatlan tourist area.

With this, there are five violent robberies this week against establishments of the commercial chainand so far the preventive and investigative authorities have not arrested those responsible.

According to the information that was obtained, the assault was recorded at 03:00 hours this Friday in the premises that are located on the edge of the main road of the tourist areain the El Dorado subdivision.

According to reports, a young man dressed in beach shorts, a black shirt and sandals threatened the employee with a knife and robbed him of almost two thousand pesos in cash.

The stranger fled the place in an unknown direction.

The images of the robbery were recorded on security cameras and it will be the authorities who will follow up on this new criminal act registered in the port.