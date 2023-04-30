Another sect had its faithful starving: Police rescued 31 people

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Authorities exhume the bodies of the followers of a sect.
Among the confined people there were 17 children.
A total of 31 people, including 17 children, were rescued in Kenya last Thursday of a house where they were detained for an alleged
Christian sect, informed the Police todayaccording to local media.
The rescue took place in a house in the town of Kamwene B, in Nakuru county (central-south), where these people were confined and subjected to fasting and prayer. The Police were alerted by a woman whose daughter ran away from her new job as a nurse to go to that house with her husband.
The house belongs to a woman identified in the police report as Hellen Wanjiru Weri, 62, the alleged leader of an unregistered Christian cult called Army Rurwama. All those rescued were taken to a police station for further investigation.
This operation coincides with another open investigation into the death of more than a hundred alleged members of another alleged Christian sect in the Shakahola forest, in Kilifi county (south), who fasted to death.
Those faithful were allegedly convinced to fast to death in order to “reunite with Jesus Christ” by the pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, leader of the Good News International Church (International Church of Good News) and currently in police custody.
Likewise, the Kenyan Police arrested last Thursday a popular evangelical pastor, Ezekiel Odero, in connection with the alleged death of some of his followers in the premises of his church, also located in Kilifi. Odero, from the New Life Prayer Center & Church, He came to do business with Mackenzie, according to local media.
an error occurred in the request
