Sunday, April 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another sect had its faithful starving: Police rescued 31 people

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World
0
Another sect had its faithful starving: Police rescued 31 people


close

More than 50 dead by sect in Kenya

Authorities exhume the bodies of the followers of a sect.

Authorities exhume the bodies of the followers of a sect.

Among the confined people there were 17 children.

A total of 31 people, including 17 children, were rescued in Kenya last Thursday of a house where they were detained for an alleged
Christian sect, informed the Police todayaccording to local media.

The rescue took place in a house in the town of Kamwene B, in Nakuru county (central-south), where these people were confined and subjected to fasting and prayer. The Police were alerted by a woman whose daughter ran away from her new job as a nurse to go to that house with her husband.

See also  No more hardcores: FromSoftware wants more people to finish Elden Ring

The house belongs to a woman identified in the police report as Hellen Wanjiru Weri, 62, the alleged leader of an unregistered Christian cult called Army Rurwama. All those rescued were taken to a police station for further investigation.

This operation coincides with another open investigation into the death of more than a hundred alleged members of another alleged Christian sect in the Shakahola forest, in Kilifi county (south), who fasted to death.

More news: Another sect had its faithful enduring hunger: Police rescued 31 people

Those faithful were allegedly convinced to fast to death in order to “reunite with Jesus Christ” by the pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, leader of the Good News International Church (International Church of Good News) and currently in police custody.

Likewise, the Kenyan Police arrested last Thursday a popular evangelical pastor, Ezekiel Odero, in connection with the alleged death of some of his followers in the premises of his church, also located in Kilifi. Odero, from the New Life Prayer Center & Church, He came to do business with Mackenzie, according to local media.

See also  Former Marine spoke about the doubts of the Americans fighting for Ukraine

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#sect #faithful #starving #Police #rescued #people

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
India.. A rice-loving elephant was arrested after causing the death of 6 people

India.. A rice-loving elephant was arrested after causing the death of 6 people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result