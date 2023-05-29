Monday, May 29, 2023
Another season for Erdoğan | Celebrating Turks filled the streets in Germany – “They will not have to answer for the consequences of their choice”, the German minister accused

May 29, 2023
in World Europe
Erdoğan’s popularity among German-Turkish people is again clearly stronger than in Turkey.

Berlin

Several The streets of Germany’s major cities were congested after the Turkish election result and the sitting president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the extension season were confirmed on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of German-Turkish people celebrated the election results in car parades across the country. Turkish state of news agency AA according to the election results were spectacularly celebrated in London’s Hyde Park, several cities in France as well as Holland and Switzerland.

Germany has the largest Turkish community outside of Turkey in Europe. Turkish passport is According to statistics 1.3 million people living in Germany. About 500,000 Turks live in Britain, more than 210,000 in France and more than 117,000 in Austria.

Erdoğan is clearly more popular among Turks in Germany than in Turkey.

On Sunday evening, Turkish state news agency AA reported that 67.4 percent of German-Turkish voters voted for Erdoğan. At that point, 95 percent of the votes cast in Germany had been counted. The voting percentage in Germany was around 50.

Actual poll was 52 percent for Erdoğan.

Erdoğan’s support in Germany has strengthened even more since the 2018 elections, when he received 64.8 percent of the vote in Germany.

Germany’s Minister of Agriculture of Turkish background, representing the Greens Cem Özdemir criticized German-Turks celebrating Erdoğan’s election victory in harsh words on Sunday evening.

“I am interested in what is going on in Germany. Erdoğan’s supporters celebrate without having to answer for the consequences of their choice. In Turkey, many people experience the consequences as poverty and lack of freedom. They are rightfully angry! We have to talk about it,” Özdemir tweeted.

According to Özdemir, the demonstrations on behalf of Erdoğan are not a harmless celebration, but proof of a conscious rejection of pluralistic democracy and proof of “our” failure, apparently Germany.

“Looking through the fingers no longer works,” he continued.

Cem Özdemir is a minister of Turkish background in the German government. Picture: Britta Pedersen / dpa

