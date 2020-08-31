British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has renewed the record of kilometers leading in Formula 1. This is reported on portal Statsf1.com.

The distance during which the Briton flew in the first place during the races reached 24,297 kilometers. Thus, Hamilton broke the record of the German pilot Michael Schumacher – he was the leader for 24,148 kilometers.

On August 16, Hamilton surpassed another achievement of the German – in the number of podiums at the Grand Prix stages. Hamilton has climbed to the Formula 1 podium for the 156th time in his career, while Schumacher has done it 155 times.

On June 19, the Briton repeated Schumacher’s record for the number of victories at one stage. He won the race in Budapest for the eighth time in his career, and the German won the stage in France eight times. Another achievement of Schumacher – in terms of the number of victories in total – has not yet been surpassed.

Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 champion. He is now recovering from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in 2013 while skiing in the Alps.