In a new chapter of its characteristic instability, bitcoin plummeted again this afternoon more than 10% and the most popular cryptocurrency fell below US $ 37,000, when it seemed to have stabilized around $ 40,000. This new decline, one more, comes after a very hectic week for the crypto assets market, after strong warnings from financial institutions in China about the high risks faced by investors.

This new shock contrasts with the uptrend of bitcoin throughout the year. The climate of euphoria grew in parallel with the pandemic and throughout the months it was setting records until reaching its maximum value on April 15: US $ 64,895 per unit.

From then on he entered a slope, the end of which is not yet in sight. The latest development came on Tuesday, when three associations in China’s financial industry – the China National Internet Financing Association, the China Banking Association, and the Payments and Clearing Association – restricted cryptocurrency trading.

Along with South Korea, China is one of the strongest markets for bitcoin globally. That is why it generated alarm that three powerful Chinese federations demanded that financial institutions in that country “do not accept or use cryptocurrencies” as a means of payment since “they are not true currencies.”

The strong oscillations in the price of cryptocurrencies are generating more and more concern in the highest authorities of the countries. Last Friday, it was reported that Binance, the largest exchange (buy and sell) platform in the world, was being investigated by the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service of the United States for alleged practices of money laundering and tax crimes . The mood of investors in Argentina is not the best, sources in the sector agree.

Even this Thursday, after the collapse of bitcoin in recent days and amid the uncertainty generated in the cryptocurrency market around the world, the Central Bank and the National Securities Commission (CNV) issued a joint statement to alert the investors on the risks of crypto assets.

Just as i had anticipated Clarion, the document is the first step towards a possible regulation of this market.

“Cryptoassets present risks and challenges for their users, investors and for the financial system as a whole. In recent years the proliferation of cryptoassets, the dynamics exhibited by their prices, their underlying technology and global reach, as well as associated activities to its operation, they have led different national and international organizations to issue recommendations in this regard “, highlights the joint communication.

Look also