In world football there are many problems, but one of those that is talked about and talked about is the adulteration of documents of some of the players.

Recently, last December, a scandal broke out when the call for the national team was announced. Cameroon for the last edition of the Africa Cup.

The decisions

On that occasion, the strategist Rigobert Song announced to players, but drew attention that he cited Wilfried Nathan Douala, a midfielder who was only 17 years old and who would make his official debut with the national team, but it was also known that his age was not that.

At once, social networks exploded upon learning of the call of the footballer who plays for Victoria United and is one of the young promises of Cameroon, but whose appearance is not that of a 17-year-old young man.

The surprise is that the official file presented by the Cameroonian Football Federation He says he was born in 2006 and is not yet 18 years old.

This Monday it became known that the Cameroon Federation has suspended 62 players for age fraud, including Wilfried Nathan Douala.

What is known is that the investigations continue and that the accused, everything indicates, have hidden their true age.

