The world champions on August 20 in Sydney have communicated to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that they are not going to attend the next call for the national team, understanding that the changes made in this organization are not enough

Sources close to the players confirmed to EFE this decision of 41 players, including the World Cup winners, hours before the new coach, Montse Tomé, replacement of Jorge Vildaannounce this Friday the call for the Nations League matches against Sweden on the 22nd and against Switzerland on the 26th.

No and no

The RFEF confirmed late this Thursday the presentation today at 4:00 p.m. of Tomé as a new coach and his first call-up for both matches, within a competition in which Spain will play its qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Throughout the week the RFEF has maintained contacts with the players, since the 23 internationals who were proclaimed champions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 20 in Australia and New Zealand They announced five days later their resignation from continuing to attend national team calls as long as Luis Rubiales remained president of the RFEF.

The list

The letter, published after he announced his willingness to continue in office, was signed by the 23 world champions: Jennifer Hermoso, Alèxia Putellas, Misa Rodríguez, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Mariona Caldentey, Teresa Abelleira, María Pérez, Cata Coll, Aitana Bonmati, Laia Codina, Claudia Zornoza, Oihane Hernández, Rocío Gálvez, Irene Guerrero, Alba Redondo, Athenea del Castillo, Eva Navarro, Enith Salón, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Esther González and Salma Paralluelo. It was also supported by Mapi León, Patricia Guijarro, Lola Gallardo, Nerea Eizagirre, Ainhoa ​​Moraza, Sandra Paños, Claudia Pina, Amaiur Sarriegi, Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri, Lucia García, Andrea Pereira, Vero Boquete, Ainhoa ​​Tirapu, Sandra Vilanova, Ana Romero “Willy”, Silvia Meseguer, Nagore Calderón, Carmen Arce “Kubalita”, Priscila Borja, Natalia Pablos, Susana Guerrero, Larraitz Lucas, Isabel Benito, Amanda Sampedro, Isabel Fuentes, Elisabet Sánchez, Mari Paz Azagra, Vanesa Gimbert, Virginia Torrecilla, Leire Landa, Elisabet Ibarra and Marta Torrejón.

In turn, eleven members of the national team’s coaching staff, among whom Jorge Vilda was not, but Montse Tomé, their second then, they made their positions available to the RFEF in support of Jenni Hermoso and the rest of the internationals.

The subsequent temporary suspension of Rubiales as president by FIFA, while it processes the file that was opened against him for his behavior in the box during the World Cup final and the kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the medal ceremony in the box, made Pedro Rocha, president of the territorial region of Extremadura, assumed the interim presidency of the organization.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

One of his first decisions was the dismissal of Jorge Vilda, on the 5th, and the appointment of Montse Tomé. Since then the RFEF has maintained contacts with the players, who despite this change expect more actions from the RFEF regarding the trust environment of Luis Rubiales, who finally announced his resignation on the 10th.

Rubiales declares this Friday at the National Court as being investigated in the open case for sexual assault and coercion for the kiss he gave to soccer player Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.

