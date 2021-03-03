With this book, Thierry Jeantet drives home the point! As early as 2008, he claimed – it was not common at the time: “The social economy: an alternative to capitalism”. Analyzing the context – in the first place, the continuous rise in inequalities, but also the climate crisis, the decline in public services or the rise of populism – he underlines the crisis of financial capitalism in its hyper-capitalistic and speculative phase. To this system which may seem to some out of breath but which still finds the means to extend its predations, Thierry Jeantet shows how the social and solidarity economy (SSE) is an irreplaceable response to the needs that the social and health crisis reveals and worsens. , but which predate it.

It presents SSE in the diversity of its actors, by addressing the difficulties they may be confronted with. But above all, it is aimed at young people (doing a damn useful work) by noting that if their aspirations are often very close to the values ​​of the SSE, they remain distant, most often through ignorance. And he insists on the requirement for this sector to leave its tradition of popular education, while assuming it, and to communicate! The book is therefore one of those necessary tools for the SSE to emerge from its self, confronting changes in the world by being part of the tradition of innovation which is its own.

The author insists on the convergences necessary to achieve this profound transformation to which he aspires and works. Two remarks: a (small) reserve and a (big) compliment. The small reserve relates to a reflex that some would have called “the unity of the class above all”! If he notes some shortcomings, some drifts, Thierry Jeantet defends the SSE in full, without entering into questioning some of its actors on whom there are many questions about their practices. Because everything is not irenic in this area that we defend. The big compliment seems obvious, with regard to the founder of the Rencontres du Mont-Blanc, now ESS Forum international, one of the architects of the taking into account of this economy by the UN. Thierry Jeantet, throughout his book, refers to the initiatives and successes of SSE in a multitude of countries, from Canada to Morocco, from Brazil to India, from Seoul to Yaoundé.

In this spirit, from the start of his work, he pays tribute to the World Social Forum for its mobilization of SSE actors, formal or informal, in the necessary process of transformation of our societies, our economies, our democracies. . This international dimension is most important, especially among young people. A book to read and especially to distribute to those who, still wondering about the transformative capacities of another economy but sharing the values, might hesitate to join its ranks or alongside it.