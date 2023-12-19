James Rodríguez regained his confidence as a footballer and with it, his position as a starter in the Colombian National Team, thanks to his arrival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In that club he added one more title in his career, the Brazilian Cup, which will allow the club to play in the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

However, the physical problems he suffered after his most recent participation with the Colombian National Team in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America did not allow him to close the year with continuity.

Of Sao Paulo's last five games after the double date of the qualifiers, James only played one: 70 minutes against Cuiabá. In total, he appeared in 14 games, with one goal scored and three assists.

His time at the club generates divided opinions: many praise his talent and hierarchy, which he brings to Sao Paulo and the championship of that country; but they also criticize his lack of consistency, so they demand greater continuity in his level for the 2024 season.

One of the club's leaders, the Uruguayan Diego Lugano, had already criticized him, although he hoped that his contribution would be greater.

“You have to find the context, that synergy between the fans and the institution, it's not just about playing well, it's not just about wanting,” said Lugano, who won the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup with the club in 2005. .

Another club official also criticized James' situation. This is Luis Fabiano, an attacker who played in two stages with the club (2001-2004 and 2011-2015) and who was key to Sao Paulo achieving its most recent international title, the 2012 Copa Sudamericana.

Luis Fabiano's strong criticism of James Rodríguez

In the program 'Resenha da Rodada', on ESPN Brazil, Luis Fabiano made very harsh comments about James' performance.



“For me, James is a problem. “With the demands of being a starter, it is a problem,” noted the forward, who also played in the 2010 World Cup with Brazil.

Luis Fabiano questioned why the leadership takes the alleged pressure from the Colombian so calmly. “Will (São Paulo) be the player's hostage? The guy plays poorly in two games, and they're going to keep him? And the template? It is a problem if (Dorival) allows it,” he added.

“He has to be a starter if he deserves it, if he plays more than the others, if he has the conditions, if he is performing better. Demand it because 'I'm James', I don't agree,” he stated.

