We are secretly waiting for a Leopard 2 A6 to appear at a government auction, but we suspect that it will no longer enter the environmental zones soon. Until then, we'll just have to settle for one of these old Defense G-classes. Once again, a batch of discarded off-road vehicles can go to the next owner and you can make a nice offer.

This time there are 26 copies on the Domeinen Roerende Zaken website. There are a few neat copies that seem fairly complete, but there is also something for those looking for a difficult puzzle. If the engine is still in the nose, it is usually a five-cylinder diesel with 95 hp. The top speed is just under 140 km/h. So no speed monsters.

Ambulance as a camper?

The G-class with ambulance body could be a nice basis for a camper project, although the thirty-year-old Mercedes are not the most comfortable mileage eaters. Thanks to the 96 liter tank, you should be able to reach almost 800 kilometers on one refill. It is striking that almost all G classes in this auction are missing a counter. As a result, the mileage of these vehicles is often unknown.

If you undertake a project, please note that the paint may contain Chromium-6. The cars also have no registration certificate and often no key. Who knows, maybe you can such a nice offer Buy a G-class for a fun project. A report in the Defense Newspaper from 2022 shows that the majority of these old army vehicles are sent abroad.