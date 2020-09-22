The Russian Ministry of Health today authorized the start of clinical trials of the third Russian vaccine against Covid-19, the one made at the Chumakov Institute in Moscow. This is stated in a press release from the ministry, in which it is reported that more than three thousand volunteers will participate in the tests. “Trials will begin in the next few days in Kirov, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk and we hope to complete them in November this year”said the director general of the Chumakov Center, Aidar Ishmujamétov.

Russian health authorities announced on September 8 the completion of the second stage of testing for another vaccine, EpiVakCorona, created by the Véktor Research Institute in Novosibirsk (Siberia). According to the information released at the time, the volunteers who participated in the experiment developed immunity and did not suffer harmful side effects.

But the one that has the most advantage in its development, not only with respect to the Véktor and Chumákov laboratories, but also in relation to other vaccines in preparation in different countries, It is the Spútnik V, the first in the world. It was created by the Gamaléi National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. It received its official certification on August 11 and is currently in the third phase of clinical trials. Apparently, also with positive results.

It is already distributed in Russian hospitals to be inoculated to medical personnel and volunteers who wish. In Moscow, according to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobianin, about 1,000 people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V and there are 60,000 volunteers on the waiting list who have requested it.

There is still no specific date for the drug to reach the population en masse, although some Russian officials estimate that it will be in October or November. Meanwhile, the disease continues to advance in Russia. Since Monday, 6,215 new positives have been detected, 19 more than the previous day.