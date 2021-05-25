Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) Natalya Komarova instructed her subordinates to study the experience of Yakutia in introducing compulsory vaccination of the population against coronavirus, reports RIA News…

“Pay attention to this experience, familiarize yourself in a timely manner and, in case of positive effects, make appropriate proposals,” Komarova said.

Earlier on Tuesday, May 25, the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, demanded to speed up the process of vaccination of residents after the chief sanitary doctor of the republic signed a decree on compulsory immunization of citizens on May 19. First of all, the vaccination should be done by workers of children’s camps, organizers, participants and personnel at mass events and relatives of pregnant women. For an unjustified refusal to vaccinate a person may not be allowed to work, and his employer will be fined at least 200 thousand rubles. The requirement applies not only to government organizations, but also to entrepreneurs.