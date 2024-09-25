Primorsky Krai has adopted a law banning inducement to abortion

Another Russian region, Primorsky Krai, has passed a law banning inducement to abortion. This was reported by Primorsky Krai ombudsman Yuri Melnikov, his words are quoted by TASS.

It is specified that an administrative fine is provided for violation of the law – from 3 thousand rubles for individuals and up to 100 for legal entities.

“The initiative does not involve interference in the private life of a family, but is intended to minimize any attempts by employers to influence a woman’s decision,” Melnikov said.

Previously, fines for incitement to abortion were introduced in the Kaliningrad Region, the maximum fine for individuals for committing an offense is five thousand rubles. Similar laws were adopted in the Kursk and Pskov Regions and seven other Russian regions.