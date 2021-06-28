The Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory approved a decree on compulsory vaccination against coronavirus for workers in ten social sectors in the region. The decree of the chief sanitary doctor on vaccinations will cover 113 thousand local residents, reports TASS…

The head of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor, Svetlana Lapa, at an operational meeting of the regional government, said that compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 must be passed to residents of the region working in the fields of health care, education, social protection and social services for the population, trade, public catering, transport, housing and communal services and energy, client departments of financial organizations, organizations providing postal services and multifunctional centers for the provision of cultural, leisure and sports services.

Lapa clarified that the decision was caused by an increase in the incidence of coronavirus: compared to May, this figure quadrupled in June. Citizens specified in the decree must undergo the first stage of vaccination by July 27, and the second, by August 28.

The Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, instructed the regional government to prepare an appeal to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation with a request to promptly provide the subject with the required amount of vaccine.

According to the latest data, 46 119 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the region, 43 140 people recovered, 882 patients died. The regional authorities have introduced a ban on banquets in cafes and restaurants, as well as public events with more than 50 participants. For all residents of the region, there is a mandatory mask regime.

Earlier, the Republic of Khakassia introduced mandatory vaccination against coronavirus. By July 31, employees in a number of areas should receive the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, and by August 31, the second.