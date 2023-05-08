A state of emergency was introduced throughout the Kurgan region due to natural fires

A state of emergency (ES) has been introduced on the territory of the entire Kurgan region. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the regional government.

It is noted that the state of emergency has been in effect since May 7. The corresponding resolution was signed by the governor.

Earlier it was reported that in the village of Yuldus, Kurgan region, a school and 20 houses caught fire, an emergency evacuation is being carried out.

On May 7, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the evacuation was also taking place in the village of Bely Yar, Kurgan Region. On the same day, it also became known that a state of emergency was introduced in the Tyumen region due to severe forest fires.

Also on May 3, it was decided to evacuate more than 300 people from the village of Ozernoye in the Kurgan region due to a natural fire.