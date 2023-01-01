The governor of the Orenburg region Pasler banned the use of private drones in the region

In the Orenburg region banned the use of private drones. The corresponding decree was signed by the governor of the Russian region Denis Pasler, reports RIA News.

As follows from the document, the ban does not apply to drones used by state authorities, organizations subordinate to them, as well as other enterprises or organizations under an agreement with state authorities and organizations subordinate to them within the framework of their functions. It is clarified that this measure is set for a period until the lifting of the basic readiness level regime.

Earlier, the authorities of the Volgograd region imposed a ban on the launch of drones in the region.

Prior to this, the launch of drones was banned in several other Russian regions, in particular, in the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod regions, in the Perm Territory and the Republic of Mari El.