Krukowski was running the Group’s resort in Sochi, he was 37 years old
SOCHI. Andrei Krukowski, 37, director of the ski resort of the Russian giant Gazprom, died “falling off a cliff” in Sochi. This was announced by the international media underlining that the episode was considered an accident but recalling that – writes the Polish website Onet – that several managers linked to Gazprom or the Kremlin have tragically died in recent times. The circumstances of the incident are being examined by investigators, the media continued.
#Russian #oligarch #Gazprom #died #January #accident #fell #cliff
Leave a Reply