Swimmer Somov fails to reach 2024 Olympics semifinals in 50m freestyle
Russian swimmer Evgeny Somov has finished competing at the 2024 Olympic Games. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.
Somov did not make it to the semifinals in the 50m freestyle. He covered the distance in 23.43 seconds and was not among the 16 athletes who will advance to the next stage.
