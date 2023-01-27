Dismissals, or layoffs, as the term has become currently fashionable, marked last year for technology companies and already seem to want to plant their flag this year as well. Twitter and Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) opened the season in the last quarter of 2022.

This year, they entered the wave Alphabet (owner of Google and YouTube), Amazon and Microsoft. Now it’s Spotify’s turn, which announced the extinction of 6% of the company’s total workforce – 588 of 9,800 employees will be dismissed.

As factions of this magnitude take months to close, the numbers can change – in the case of Twitter, for example, leaked documents suggested that terminations could reach 75% of the 7,500 employees. According to experts, the cuts are an early response to the economic moment and a possible recession.

(Note published in issue 1309 of Dinheiro Magazine)