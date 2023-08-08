Adjustment of his terms of use video conferencing service Zoom has once again come under heavy criticism. According to privacy experts, the company would use data from individual customers and the content of video calls and chats to train its AI (artificial intelligence) systems.

Under the latest terms, users give Zoom a “perpetual and worldwide license” to use customer data. The company can use that data for “machine learning, artificial intelligence, training, testing […] or other Zoom products, services and software”.

The conditions have been in effect since March, but only gained attention this week a publication on the American tech website Stack Diary. Numerous users, including journalistic research collective Bellingcat, wrote to stop using Zoom Pro, the paid version of the service (139.90 euros per year), in response to the publication. “Zoom is fully committed to AI for the future. Not interested in being a customer there”, wrote Bellingcat journalist Aric Toler on X, formerly Twitter.

Nothing wrong

According to Zoom, nothing is wrong. The company says it only uses video calls and chats to improve the “customer experience,” including by offering transcripts of video calls. It recently launched its digital meeting assistant, Zoom IQ, which, among other things, takes minutes of meetings.

Microsoft Teams offers a comparable service with Teams Premium and collects data from conversations, just like Zoom. There is no question of a “perpetual license”, as with Zoom, with Teams. Microsoft sets its conditions destroy customer data if a user deletes Teams.

On Monday, Zoom clarified its terms of use in an attempt to allay the unrest. It added a bold sentence: “We do not use audio, video or chat conversations without the user’s consent.”

Zoom signed up this week a blog that anyone who wants to use Zoom IQ must first sign a form. This gives Zoom permission to use data to train Zoom’s AI systems. Users thus remain the owners of their video calls, the company emphasizes.

Shine against

The unease about Zoom’s privacy conditions is easy to explain. There is a lot of uncertainty about how the latest AI services, such as chatbots ChatGPT and Google Bard, get their information. The underlying language models used by the chatbots are trained with large data files on the internet. Artists, musicians and media have been suing AI companies in recent months to prevent their intellectual property from being violated.

Like all major tech companies, Zoom also sees a great future for artificial intelligence. In order to offer customers a digital meeting assistant in addition to the regular video service that makes a schedule, writes minutes and recognizes and removes spam, the company desperately needs the data of its users. By analyzing many of their conversations, Zoom can make better products.

Zoom’s problem: appearances are against it. The company has struggled with a bad reputation for privacy since the service rose from scratch during the corona pandemic. American founder Eric Yuan’s company grew so fast during the pandemic that it lacked the time to quickly offer Zoom’s meetings encrypted. Outsiders could so easily enter a meeting that zoombombing (breaking into random meetings) briefly became a trend. The privacy issues led to hundreds of schools and universities, including in the Netherlands, banning teachers from teaching via Zoom during the lockdown.

In 2021, the company settled with a group of users for $ 86 million. They accused Zoom of sharing personal data with Facebook, LinkedIn and Google. CEO Yuan apologized after all the scandals – “We have failed” – and the company took numerous initiatives to protect privacy, such as introducing encryption and fixing dozens of security vulnerabilities. Because, Zoom also wrote after the latest privacy row: “We think your privacy is important and we are constantly working to improve our services with respect for your rights and preferences.”