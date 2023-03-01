The right winger has been Barcelona’s eternal headache for years, the club has spent several years, being specific since the end of Dani Alves’ first stage within the club, looking for a piece that can fulfill on the right wing, however , the bets made, both those that come from home, and those that have been acquired in the transfer market, have not been able to perform as the different coaching staffs would have wanted.
The clearest example of this is that this season Barcelona has had to improvise Koundé and Ronald Araujo in the position, since neither Sergi Roberto nor Héctor Bellerin, who is already out of the club, gave the width for the challenge. That being the case, it is a fact that the culés will move once again in the summer to one side, the name of Pavard has become too complicated after his better relationship with Nagelsmann and that is why today in Barcelona again account value the name of Thomas Meunier.
Sport informs that once again the Belgian is well regarded by the club’s sports area, he would arrive for a very low price and after becoming a substitute at Borussia Dortmund, his signing would be easier to achieve. The intention is to sign the veteran for a period of two seasons while the team has the conditions to sign someone of a much higher caliber or even find a talent at La Masía as happened with Alex Balde.
