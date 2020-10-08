North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s stories of cruelty are well known. Sometimes they fire their political opponents with cannon, sometimes they make a small mistake to get their relatives in front of hungry wild dogs. His craze and cruelty was also mentioned by US President Donald Trump himself. He told the writer of the book Rage, Bob Woodward, that Kim had shown his fathead Zhang Song Thaik’s beheaded corpse to North Korean officials.Recently a prisoner who has escaped from North Korea prison has revealed that he was also given terrible punishment for watching foreign TV shows. These prisoners were forced to drink the water of the river filled with the ashes of their dead fellow prisoners in the jail. The prisoner said that in the North Korea’s Chongri Construction Camp, inmates are also treated badly with animals.

Prisoner escaped from jail, confirmed the claims

The prisoner has been interviewed by the Washington-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea (HRNK). The prisoner’s name and identity have been kept secret for security reasons. He also told that the dead prisoners’ bodies were kept in a warehouse before being burnt, where rats and other animals also ate them. This team has also confirmed what the prisoner said with the help of satellite image.

Punishment for watching foreign channels or following Christianity

In this camp, people are imprisoned for watching a TV channel in South Korea or following Christianity. Inmates are tortured inhumanly by naming the prison a concentration camp. Every week one or the other prisoner dies here. Which is burnt in the crematorium inside the camp.

Bodies were burnt on Monday

The former prisoner told that the corpses are burnt in the camp on Monday every week. This place looks like a house. We put corpses in a round tank built in it. The smell of which was also difficult to live there. Later, we used to keep the ashes of the dead bodies piled outside this crematorium. Which was used as fertilizer in farming.

Ashes of dead bodies were found in the river in the rain

Whenever it rained, the ashes of the dead bodies flowed from the nearby river. We were given water from this river for drinking and bathing. Most deaths occurred here due to injury, illness, or ‘physical and mental abuse’ by prison officials.