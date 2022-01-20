Paco Alcácer is very close to leaving his soleus muscle injury behind, a mishap that It has left him more than a month out of the team. The striker returns a key moment for the team, much in need of troops in attack. Despite the need, it will be necessary to see if his return serves to return to being an important player for the team, since the Valencian striker is not carrying much weight this season.

In fact, this market started with options for a possible departure from the team, before him interest from teams like Cádiz or Granada. But the player did not want to listen or assess options of a possible exit, focused on his recovery and his return to the grass.

Alcácer has lost his status at Villarreal, the one I had behind be the most expensive signing in yellow history. The 23 million paid for his signing, two years ago now, They invited us to think that he would be a benchmark in the five and a half seasons he signed. But after almost two and a half seasons at the club, the striker has been losing weight. Injuries have not helped him, since the last year has been difficult in this regard.

But it is evident that since Emery’s arrival at the club, Alcácer’s contribution has been declining week after week. And it is that you only have to see that in the two finals that were played in May and August, Europa League and Super Cup, Alcácer was not a starter. But that feeling that he is losing weight in the team is clear with the numbers, since in the current campaign, the striker has only played 12 of the 31 official games (he does not reach 40%), being starter in six of those 31 games officers (19%).

In the League he has been available in fourteen of the twenty-one games, being a starter in five, coming off the bench in four games, and not being used in five games. in Champions he has been summoned in all six games, but he only played in Manchester as a starter, in the rest not a minute. In the Super Cup he was on the bench, but he was not used. And in the Copa del Rey he started in two of the three games, being injured in one of them.

With all this, it is time for Alcácer at Villarreal, since with the casualties of Dia, Danjuma or Chukwueze their absence would no longer be understood. An option that the striker must take advantage of to regain his status as a star forward.