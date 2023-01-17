The Rayados finally achieved their first victory of the tournament by beating Cruz Azul in the Aztec by a score of 2-3 in favor of the visitors, which gives peace of mind to all those fans who doubted whether their team would be the protagonist of this tournament or not, doubts that were generated after losing on matchday 1 against Chivas.
Those of Vucetich brought the 3 points from the home of the cement growers and are already thinking about what will be matchday 3 of the Liga MX, with the aim of continuing adding 3 points, and continuing to improve their game form and looking for the adaptation of its reinforcements.
Currently, the Albiazules have 3 reinforcements for this 2023 closing season, all of them Mexican, such as Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea and Víctor Guzmán, the latter arrived from Xolos after the departure of César Montes to Europe.
However, the royals do not close the door to one more incorporation in the remainder of the transfer market and everything indicates that they would seek to repatriate a Mexican who is more than a member of Europe.
Who would it be? Everything indicates that they would seek the services of Eugenio Pizzuto Tuzo youth squad who currently has not had much luck in the “B” team of Braga in the Portuguese league.
The board headed by ‘Tato’ Noriega sees this signing as a great market opportunity because the Mexican midfielder’s contract ends in 6 months and given the lack of minutes in the team, the youth would not look badly on a return to Mexico to return to having activity on the field, since he has not had the desired minutes in the Luso team.
It is mentioned that the Rayados have already approached the Portuguese team to find out the current situation of the player and to start the efforts so that Pizzuto becomes the fourth reinforcement for this 2023 closing season.
If this signing occurs, the royals would take over one of the youth talents that gave the most talk some time ago in the lower categories of Pachuca and the Mexican teamand the environment to which he would arrive would benefit the player to obtain minutes on the court.
