Highlights: Report first published in The Wall Street Journal and now in TIME magazine

Both claim – Facebook, WhatsApp top officials in favor of BJP

Congress demands JPC probe, letter sent to Zuckerberg too

Asked from Facebook- Tell us how you are investigating after the revelations

new Delhi

A report alleging ‘nexus’ between Facebook and BJP has been taken very seriously by the Congress. Previously published in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and now in TIME magazine, the company is accused of favoring the BJP. On Saturday, the Congress demanded a probe from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the matter. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal has again written a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Congress wants to know what action Facebook is taking on these revelations. This is the second letter of Congress to Facebook in the last 14 days.

Congress will go to court against Facebook?

The Congress has said in its letter that WhatsApp (Facebook-owned app) allowed itself to become a medium of hate speech. The party has told Zuckerberg that India’s social fabric has been destroyed by WhatsApp. Venugopal wrote in the letter, “We would like to know from you what steps your company is taking to investigate these matters … We will also try legislative and judicial options so that any foreign company is in our country for social gain in social Could not keep the apprehension on.

Sibal still sad, said – we were being attacked in the CWC, then no one defended

Center to assure WhatsApp before license

On Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘promoting dictatorship rather than democracy’. He said that the Modi government spread hatred in the society. The Congress said that two American publications have revealed that Facebook helped BJP in tricking the public. The party alleged that ‘Whatsapp has accepted control of the BJP at the hands of BJP for government approval’. Congress Spokesperson Pawan Kheda said that “Before licensing WhatsApp, give these 40 crore consumers an assurance whether their data is secure or not. Publication of the investigation that has been conducted with top officials on the activities of Facebook India Go. “

Uttarakhand BJP President Banshidhar Bhagat said – Naiya will not cross with the help of Modi wave

Kheda alleged that “they have been trying for two to three years to start a work called WhatsApp Pay which becomes a payment instrument. The license of this is done by the government and to please the WhatsApp government.” Will do everything to get that license. ” Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP government by tweeting the report of TIME.