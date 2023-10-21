The directive of Montereyheaded by José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegaseeks to close the renewal of some of its figures for next year. The next to extend his contract is Héctor Moreno, one of the veterans and figures of the Sultana del Norte team.
According to a Channel 6 report, The 35-year-old defender would have renewed for another year with the Albiazules. The defensive player has played 515 minutes over seven games in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament.
Since his arrival in Monterrey, in mid-2021, the former Pumas, Espanyol and PSV Eindhoven player has become a fundamental piece for the people of Monterrey.
Moreno is an important element for Fernando Ortiz and is currently the captain of the striped team.
It is expected that in the coming days Monterrey will make this renewal official on its official channels.
With the albiazul team, Héctor Moreno won the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, under the command of Javier Aguirre.
Rayados currently features Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Áxel Grijalva, César Bustos and, of course, Héctor Moreno.
The 35-year-old defender is the most experienced element in the defense and the entire squad.
