Club Deportivo Guadalajara made the decision not to renew Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón and the player left as a free agent to end up signing with the closest rival Club América, so the left back position has been weakened in the Guadalajara team and a player who would be exceptional for the team is Jesus Gallardotwice World Cup winner with the Mexican national team and with extensive experience in Mexican soccer.
According to information from the journalist Iván López Elizondo of W Sports Radiothe sports management headed by Fernando Hierro has expressed interest in Jesus Gallardobecause with this movement he aims to strengthen the defensive structure of the team he will command Fernando Gagosince it is currently shaping up to Alejandro Mayorga as a starter in that position, a player who has not found consistency in recent years.
The Sacred Flock will have to be willing to make a large investment for the player who is valued at 5.5 million dollars approximately. At 29 years old, the player has been a fundamental piece in the success of the Pandilla with which he has one Liga MX championship, one Copa MX championship and two Concacaf Champions Leagues.
That way, Gallant He is a valuable asset who can contribute a lot to the team's defensive zone with his experience. It is worth mentioning that the player still has a three-year contract with the Nuevo León team where he has played a total of 235 games and scored 24 goals; Before arriving at Sultana del Norte he was part of the National University Club, a team that he left prior to his participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
