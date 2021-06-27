In Khakassia, mandatory vaccination against coronavirus has been introduced for some population groups. According to the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the region, at least 60 percent of representatives of these areas should be vaccinated by August 31, reports RIA News with reference to the department of Rospotrebnadzor in Khakassia.

It is noted that the chief sanitary doctor of the region, Romanova Tatiana, analyzed the epidemiological situation in the subject and recognized it as unfavorable. On her behalf, by July 31, employees of a number of spheres should receive the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, and by August 31 – the second.

This requirement will apply to workers in medical, educational organizations, the social sphere, transport workers, service workers, employees, workers in the service sector and cultural, leisure and sports institutions.

Over the past day, 108 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the republic. Since the beginning of the year, 7,090 cases of infection have been registered in Khakassia.