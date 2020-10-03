International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has got another record. Priyanka Chopra has recently released her book ‘Unfinished’. In such a situation, after the acting of Priyanka, now the fans are looking very fond of Priyanka’s writing too. Priyanka Chopra’s book ‘Unfinished’ has become the best seller of America (US) in the last 12 hours. The actress has shared this achievement with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra has given information about her book being the best seller on Instagram Story. The top 10 books of the US wrote that Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ book has been unfinished at number 1 in the US Best Sellers in the last 24 hours. Expressing her gratitude on this, Priyanka wrote – ‘Thank you to everyone who brought us to number 1 in the last 12 hours in the US. Hope you like the book. It is known that Priyanka has mentioned every small and big events of her life in this book, through which she has reached here today.

Earlier, the actress made a post about the name of the book. She writes – ‘Strange thing is, I gave the name of this memoir years before writing it. After being a public person for 20 years, which has a list of many more things to live for and apart from my personality, personally and professionally, I am very #Unfinished. The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it changes the way you look at things, which you thought. While writing this I found that Unfinished has a deep meaning for me, but it is the most common thing in my life.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink on the workfront. Among her upcoming films is The White Tiger, for which she also came to Delhi for shooting. Apart from this, Priyanka is also working in We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4.