British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix and repeated Michael Schumacher’s record for the most victories in Formula 1. Results are available on website tournament.

Competitions were held at the German autodrome “Nurburgring”. Hamilton won his 91st career victory, repeating Schumacher’s achievement. The second place went to the Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull, the third was the Australian Daniel Ricciardo from Renault.

The next Formula 1 round will take place in Portugal from 23 to 25 October.

On August 31, Hamilton renewed his Formula 1 lead kilometer achievement. The distance during which the Briton drove in the first place during the races reached 24,297 kilometers. Schumacher was the leader for 24,148 kilometers.

Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 champion. He is now recovering from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in 2013 while skiing in the Alps.