Uruguay registered 52 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours this Friday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, at a critical time with saturated hospitals in Montevideo, local media and authorities reported in the last hours.

Uruguay lives in the last weeks a significant increase in infections, people in intensive care and deaths from Covid-19.

The demand for moderate care beds in the Covid areas of hospital centers increased in recent days and the health system in the capital, Montevideo, was saturated, according to the Uruguayan newspaper The country.

“There are patients at emergency doors of health centers waiting more than 24 hours to be transferred to hospitals and there are more than 20 at the doors of hospitals and other places waiting for intensive and intermediate care, “a doctor told that newspaper.

According to The country, this Friday, between 9 in the morning and 3 in the afternoon there were more than 20 patients infected with Covid-19 and others who were not, “who had to wait more than two and a half hours to access a bed of moderate care in hospitals in the metropolitan area “.

This was admitted by sources sources from the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and several doctors who experienced the delays.

Although officially, those delays were not confirmed.

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced this week an extension of the restrictions to curb the increase in coronavirus cases. Photo: EFE

According to ASSE sources who spoke with El País and asked not to be identified, the delays were due to lack of moderate care (non-intensive) beds in Covid and non-Covid areas, “especially in Montevideo” but also in Canelones.

More infections and deaths

“52 deaths with a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in our country. So far there are 1,363 deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19,” the Uruguayan National Emergency System (Sinae) reported on Friday in its daily report.

In addition, another 36 were added that had not yet been reported. Thus, now there are 1,363 people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since the health emergency on March 13, 2020.

Monday and Tuesday of this week, the highest death toll from coronavirus had also been recorded so far, with 45 each day.

It was also recorded a record of active cases, with 32,342 people suffering from the disease, and patients in intensive care, with 453.

Uruguay lives in recent days daily records of cases and deaths from coronavirus. Photo: REUTERS

Last Thursday, Uruguay reached a record number of 3,935 new positives and the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, declared that the country is going through “the worst times of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lacalle Pou spoke this Wednesday at a press conference to announce the extension, until April 30, of the measures announced on March 23, such as the non-presence of classes, the closure of ‘free shops’, gyms and sports clubs and the limited hours of bars and restaurants until midnight.

However, he reiterated his intention not to add other rules to restrict mobility. “We ask that, as far as possible, people move as little as possible,” he said.

Actually, the whole country is in redAccording to the Harvard risk index, and the departments bordering Brazil, Cerro Largo and Rivera, continue to be the most affected.

According to the vaccination, 807,886 people have already been inoculated with the first dose of Coronavac or Pfizer, while 188,316 have already received the second dose.

Source: EFE and DPA

CB