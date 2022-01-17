VIDEOOnce again, a record number of people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the corona virus. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 42,472 cases in the past 24 hours. That is considerably more than the day before. The number of corona patients admitted to Dutch hospitals, on the other hand, has fallen to the lowest level in a month.



More than 36,000 infections were reported yesterday. Then there was already the highest number in 24 hours since the outbreak of the virus in the Netherlands. Since the omikron variant was introduced, the infection rates have been rising rapidly.

The cabinet is taking into account a further increase due to the relaxation of various measures. Last Friday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte indicated during the added press conference that the daily number of infections can even rise to 100,000 a day. “Those are huge numbers,” he admitted. If the catering and cultural sectors also open, the number would rise too far, according to the prime minister.

What can then happen is that ‘so many people drop out’ due to a corona infection that ‘there is a threat of disruption of relevant parts of society’. That even applies with the relaxed quarantine rules that Kuipers announced on Friday evening. Anyone who has had a booster or has previously experienced an infection no longer needs to be quarantined. In a week, the cabinet will look at whether relaxation is possible there too.

The higher infectivity of omikron is offset by the fact that this variant generally makes people less ill. According to studies that have been published so far, the chance of hospitalization is much smaller than with the delta variant, which was dominant before.

Amsterdam again has the highest number of positive tests: 3321. This is followed by Rotterdam with 1900 new cases, Utrecht with 1501 infections and The Hague with 1413 positively tested citizens.

With the new figures, the average has increased to 34,371 infections per day. A week ago, the average was 27,268 positive test results per day.

RIVM received three reports of deaths related to corona. There were seven yesterday.



1,239 people in hospitals

Last 24 hours, 82 patients with corona were brought in to the nursing wards and 11 new admissions were made to the intensive care units. In total, there are still 1,239 people with a positive test result in Dutch hospitals. That is 22 more than yesterday, according to the most recent figures from the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS).

There are now 316 corona patients on the ICs, 5 more than a day earlier. That is the first increase in two weeks. The number of corona patients in the nursing wards also increased slightly last 24 hours, by 17 to 923.

The LCPS predicts that the take-up figures will rise again this month. According to the hospital organization, this is due to the advancing more contagious omikron variant of the coronavirus.



