Who is in charge of the music in the car? Your child if this has his or her own iPhone..

Yesterday, Apple hosted the annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. An event, mainly aimed at developers. The tech company also publishes news for us consumers every year. Like the traditional announcement of a brand new iOS.

This year was, with the exception of very ugly ski goggles, not very special. Especially because the new iOS 17 will mainly be a small update compared to iOS 16. Those who hoped for groundbreaking innovations will be disappointed in that case. But there are also small innovations that can certainly have an impact on your daily life. This is one of those.

Apple SharePlay in CarPlay

With the kids in the back seat, it will soon be twice as careful how the music is tuned. Co-drivers are traditionally the DJs in the car. With this new update, that is completely the case. Apple introduces SharePlay in combination with CarPlay. The brand demonstrated the feature during a keynote in a Mercedes-Benz.

This means that occupants with an iPhone can access CarPlay via Apple Music. And so they can determine the music from their own device. Fine with a bunch of adults on a road trip. But if your (young) child has its own iPhone, this can turn out very differently. The youngsters are often more handy with such a thing as the adult nowadays. Before you know it, they have found the K3 playlist and the tunes are playing through the speakers, which you are probably not waiting for. First-world problems.

With SharePlay in the car, all passengers can easily contribute to what is playing. Listeners can control the music from their own device, even if they do not have an Apple Music subscription Apple

The feature is exclusive to Apple Music. If you are a user of Spotify or another music service, you cannot use this. Although Apple does not elaborate on this new service in the press release, it is undoubtedly possible to determine for yourself whether or not you open up CarPlay to passengers in the car. Anyway, you have (again) a reason not to give your child their own iPhone ;-).

