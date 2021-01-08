From this Saturday, circulate through the freeways of the City will be 55% more expensive. It is because, after the public hearing and the confirmation published in the Official Gazette, the increase ordered by the Buenos Aires Government for the tolls of the 25 de Mayo, Perito Moreno and Illia highways begins to govern.

The year began with the increase in the cost of fines, because the value of the Fixed Unit that serves as the basis for calculating them went from $ 21.40 to $ 39. And now continues with the rise in tolls of the highways managed by AUSA. They had not increased for two years: in January 2019 they had risen about 35%. But last year there were no changes due to the economic crisis, deepened by the pandemic. During the quarantine, in addition, the collection of tolls was suspended for two months.

“This update occurs after two years and the operating costs were out of date regarding the income obtained. The accumulated inflation from January 2019 -when the last adjustment was made- until December 2020 was 102% “, they explained in AUSA.

From the end of September, payment with Telepase, which has an adhesion of 90% of highway users and includes a 10% discount. For this reason, the manual fee was eliminated and a single fee was established, which includes the Telepase benefit.

Since the end of September, the use of Telepase has been mandatory, which generated a massive adherence to the automatic payment system. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Thus, during off-peak hours the toll for motorways May 25 and Perito Moreno It goes from $ 54 to $ 83.70 and in peak hours, from 76.50 to $ 118.58. In the case of the Illia, the jump is from $ 22.50 and $ 31.50 to $ 34.88 and $ 48.83, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Alberti toll the jump is from $ 17.10 to $ 26.51 in non-peak hours and from $ 21.60 to $ 33.48 in peak hours. Meanwhile, the plant fee paid by heavy transport and long-distance buses to circulate through the Paseo del Bajo It will go from $ 70 to $ 108.50.

The new tariff schedule for the highways managed by AUSA.

Those people who do not have Telepase must pay double these rates, as a penalty.

According to the information provided by the Buenos Aires Government, the rush hour on business days will continue from 7 to 11 and from 16 to 20 in both directions of traffic, while on non-working days It is from 11 to 15 hours towards the province and from 17 to 21 towards the center. However, due to the pandemic, since May there is no rush hour rate or Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

This summer there will be more raises. On February 8, the public hearing will be held to debate the one with the taxis. It will be 44% in two stages: the first, in February, will raise the day token from $ 5.95 to $ 7.14, with a flag drop to $ 71.40. The night token will amount to $ 8.57. In April, a taxi will cost $ 8.57 per tab, while the flag drop will rise to $ 85.70. At night, the token will cost $ 10.28.

Also for February 8, the hearing prior to the raising of the Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV). The procedure will increase by 45%, so that the cars will pay $ 2,665 instead of $ 1,838. Motorcycles, meanwhile, will pay $ 1,002 instead of $ 691.

VTV will also increase. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Meanwhile, on February 9 will be the public hearing to discuss the increase in parking meters. The value of the hour will double: it will jump from $ 15 to $ 30. It has been a year and a half that that amount was not adjusted. Due to the pandemic, the parking lot continues to operate as if it were a Sunday. Therefore, the new rate will take effect as soon as the metered parking is in effect.

These days the audience will also be called to increase The subway. In two stages, the value of the trip will go up 43%. In March the ticket will go from $ 21 to $ 25.50. The second stage is planned for April or May and will bring the rate to $ 30. The Premetro will also go up, which will jump from $ 7.50 to $ 10.70.

