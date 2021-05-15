José Manuel Ruiz, ‘Josete’, technician of Deniz Öncü, unveiled for ACE Le Mans road other quality detail to get to know the genius Pedro Acosta better, the new child prodigy of world motorcycling. The technical chief of the Turkish rider enrolled in the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 ensures that, after winning in Jerez, the Mazarrón shark met them at energy drink hospitality and He approached Öncü, who, shaking his hand, said: “Congratulations. You were the best in this race and you deserved the victory more than anyone.”

Quality detail recognized and grateful for a Josete who from time to time coincides with Acosta at various training points and for him the spectacular landing of the Murcian in the World Cup is not a surprise. Like Öncü and other young talents, this group of riders train with any type of motorcycle, with worn tires until the wires are visible and without getting lost in technical details in their mechanics until they have reached their maximum possible.

Josete has been in the World Cup for several years and became famous unintentionally two seasons ago, when at Assen 2019 he told the boatman’s truths about what happened in Moto3 practice, Being on that occasion Jaume Masiá, his rider at the time, a victim of bad habits that still persist in the small category: “It doesn’t matter how well you work, it doesn’t matter how you set up. A pilot is coming, I’m going to put it like that, dry and an asshole, he gets in the middle and breaks the first part. Then another moron comes and breaks the second part of the clock and you are left out of Q2 by stupid pilots who do not know how to work. But hey, it’s like that, I’m angry, very angry because we are working too well for this to happen to us ”.