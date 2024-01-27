Sanremo – For the second time in a few weeks, a pylon of the trolleybus network collapsed on the Aurelia in the province of Imperia. Also in this case no people or vehicles were involved. It happened last night in the Tre Ponti area, in Sanremo.

Bordighera, trolleybus pylon collapses on the Aurelia: near tragedy

The speakers attended fire fighters with the support of the crane and the traffic police. The street was temporarily closed to traffic to allow firefighters to remove the pylon and ensure traffic safety.

Investigations are underway to trace the causes of the fall. It is the second case in a few weeks.

Last January 10th, still on the Aurelia but in Bordighera, another pylon of the trolleybus network had fallen onto the road at the height of the gallery close to the Grand Hotel del Mare, near the Pallanca gardens. Even on that occasion, no people or vehicles were involved.