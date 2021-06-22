After Clarion revealed the overwhelming increase in social spending decided by the Government in the face of the legislative elections in September, the monitoring of the national budget data offered another piece of information that reveals how the execution of The resources of the Ministry of Social Development have been distributed unevenly according to each province.

The case of the Buenos aires city reflects a significant delay in the sending of transfers that are made from the Nation to two key games: those that gather the funds corresponding to the payments of the Alimentar cards and the Power Work program, which concentrate 90% of all the money that the ministry receives through the budget.

The City is, after almost a semester of 2021, the only district with performance levels below 50%, while the other 23 show over execution of these funds, as well as the entire national item, which to date exceeds 64% in transfers received. This is clear from the data that emerge from the official Open Budget site.

Of the $ 260,182 million that Desarrollo Social has to operate throughout the year, the City corresponds to $ 54,161 million in shipments. Of that total, they accrued as of June 22 $ 22,913 million, which represent a 42.3% of the global it should receive. The number is just below the equivalent it should have received in the first semester, but very far from the percentages received by other provinces.

Other times in the relationship between Nation and City.

The province of Buenos Aires, by case, it already obtained 66% of the shipments it had to receive throughout the year, that is, exact two-thirds: $ 67,389 million of $ 102,039 million. As a percentage, smaller districts in population received a higher level of execution.

In case of Land of Fire is the clearest: 117.9% more than budgeted. Follow him Santiago del Estero, with the 81.62% and a long list of provinces that have between 60% and 80% of social funds received in just half a year. Only La Pampa, in addition to CABA, does not exceed 60% of execution: reaches 58.99% exactly. Much more, however, than 42.3% of the City.

Is about another example that graphs the tension between the nation and the city in relation to the discussion about the distribution of funds. After the Rosada decided in September last year to adjust the City’s co-participation income from 3.5% to 1.4%, from Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s administration resigned revenues of $ 46,000 million. The issue is being prosecuted before the Supreme Court of Justice.

Delay in key programs

With regard to payments from the Alimentar Card, the lag to the City is also noticeable. Through the program Food Policies, in five months and 22 days only 49% of the stipulated resources were transferred from the Nation, aligned with the level of execution of the rest of the ministries, but below the rest of the provinces, which show a level of under-execution of between 60% and more than 100% depending on the case.

The same happens in the program that refers to the transfers of the item that groups the funds of the Power Work, the plan managed by the Secretariat of Social Economy of the leader of the Evita Movement, Emilio Persico.

With a global execution of 54%, it shows different degrees of execution according to the distribution to each province. Since Tuesday morning, however, in the official portal that updates the execution of the budget, which depends on the Ministry of Economy, it is not possible to access the distribution of funds to each province, an option that worked until Monday night and that revealed transfers to the City below 40% in the concept of Empowering Work.

An area with good dialogue

Unlike other sectors of the national and Buenos Aires administration, the dialogue on Social Development is active between the Nation and the City. The relationship between Minister Daniel Arroyo and his Buenos Aires counterpart, María Migliore -Minister of Development and Habitat-, it is very fluid, as well as with social organizations.

In the case of the Alimentar Card, payments are made directly to the beneficiaries, without the intervention of the jurisdictions, Buenos Aires sources assure. The same happens in the Empower Work, where it is going to be implemented in the medium term that the transfers are made with the intermediation of the provinces, although for now they are carried out directly.



Daniel Arroyo -Minister of Social Development of the Nation- with his Buenos Aires counterpart, María Migliore, in a ceremony in Parque Chacabuco.

Exponential increase in social spending

.During last week, the national government decided to significantly increase the rate of transfers destined to the Food Policies and Work Enhancement program. Between them they already received a global of $ 150,000 million, 90% of all the resources of the Ministry of Social Development, which is executing funds at a rate of $ 948 million per day.

Less than three months before the elections, and in the midst of the tension that exists with social organizations over the distribution of plans, Social Development is the jurisdiction that has received the most money in this first semester, reaching 64% of the funds planned for the entire year and on the way, to continue at this rate of transfers, towards an over-execution of the game starting in September.