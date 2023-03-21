On Monday, March 13, he appeared in the day an article with the headline: “A public good turned into merchandise”. Not having previously read the name of the author, and perhaps because of my professional bias, I thought that the article referred to scientific knowledge as a public good. But no: Iván Restrepo referred very accurately and opportunely to water, a good that “for decades has been scarce due to misuse, hoarding and lack of public policies.”

We are all responsible for the good or bad use of water; of its hoarding are a few, who obtain millionaire profits profiting from the precious liquid. The lack of public policies allows this situation to worsen until reaching a level that in this next period of drought threatens to become critical for the country, its inhabitants, agriculture, industry, life as a whole.

In their analysis of the new characteristics of capitalism, Hardt and Negri show how the common, “that which belongs to humanity as a whole”, has been surrounded by the market and financial systems. The “common” are the air, the water, the fruits of the earth and everything that nature lavishes on us; but also the results of social production, such as knowledge, languages, information. Being socially produced, they belong to all of us, and yet, due to their commodification, the vast majority of the population cannot access them (M. Hardt & T. Negri, Commonwealth, 2011, cited by Esther Juliana Vargas in University autonomy and cognitive capitalism, 2021).

The great economist Elinor Ostrom, when talking about the management of the commons, does not differentiate between natural and intangible resources, such as knowledge. In both cases, she argues that the ability of individuals to manage resources varies depending on the possibilities and willingness of the community to govern itself, adopting a set of agreements and rules of the game (E. Ostrom, The government of the Commons, 1990).

To what degree have the communities that produce scientific knowledge lost the capacity for self-management that once characterized them? The regulation and measurement of the “products” of knowledge have become notably sophisticated in recent decades, through official homogenizing policies applied to curricula, evaluation procedures and criteria, project financing, etc., all in an atmosphere of apparent meritocracy. In parallel, the management of scientific knowledge assets in the hands of a few private science agencies has increased at a rampant rate: publishers, databases and indexes, which intervene in the process of circulation and quality validation with a clear profit motive. The circle closes when the latter become judges of what is or is not scientifically relevant, and they transform their verdicts into public policy by acquiring prominence in the institutional sphere of the academy.

The figures speak for themselves, and in order not to bore the reader, we will only mention the case of Elsevier, the largest academic publisher, which presents itself as an “information analysis company that helps institutions and professionals make scientific progress.” With more than 46,000 book titles and 2,800 online journals, in addition to the Scopus citation system and other services, Elsevier reported revenues of $3.5 billion in 2022 and profits of $1.1 billion, with a margin profit of 37.8 percent (higher than that of Microsoft, Google and Coca Cola). To a large extent, this “success” was made possible by academic institutions funneling funds into the company. In a display of financial creativity, Elsevier, like other companies that make up the publishing oligopoly, has committed our universities to cover in advance through “transformative agreements” the publication costs of our scientific articles that are accepted to appear in their journals. . We are helping to perpetuate the business and ensure its profits.

Can this commodification process be reversed?

Going back to Elinor Ostrom’s arguments, academic communities are required to be willing to manage themselves; specifically, to regain control of the publication of knowledge products. In this regard, Latin America sets a good example for the world, since most of our scientific journals are published by non-profit academic institutions.

In other latitudes some encouraging signs are observed. For example, in 2018 all academic institutions in Germany and Sweden canceled their subscriptions with Elsevier after failing to reach a fair agreement. In 2019, the University of California decided that, “in order to prevent Elsevier from increasing its profits at the expense of the institution”, as of 2019 it would not sign a new contract with the company.

On the other hand, the current evaluation system based on the metrics produced by private databases, defining the “main stream” from which most of the published scientific production is excluded for commercial reasons, is increasingly being questioned internationally. in countries like Mexico “which, by the way, is available in free and open non-commercial access, because it is a common good.” However, these evaluation practices, questioned as unfair and exclusive, continue to operate in our institutions to the detriment and behind the backs of the publications often produced and supported by them. As long as public policies do not correct this contradictory practice, our communities that produce scientific knowledge will continue to respond to the sound of the transnational publishing oligopoly, financed with national public resources.

*Head researcher at the Institute of Physics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico