A new shelter in defense of access to education for children It was presented this Friday before the Buenos Aires contentious administrative justice. It is signed by the Official Defender, and requires the continuity of classes in person. It was after the conference in which Alberto Fernández ratified the DNU that he suspended the opening of educational establishments for fifteen days. The new amparo, with a request for an urgent precautionary measure to keep schools open, requests the nullity of the decree.

The Official Defender before the Courts of First Instance in the Administrative and Tax Litigation of the City, María González Castro Feijoo, and the Tutelary Advisor before the Courts of First Instance in the Administrative and Tax Litigation of the City, Norma Sas, presented an amparo representing a group of parents and their children affected in their constitutional rights – they maintain – by the suspension of face-to-face classes.

In the judicial presentation, to which he agreed Clarion, it was pointed out that the proposal is formulated “when affected, in a certain and current way and with manifest arbitrariness and illegitimacy, rights and guarantees of constitutional rank, in particular access to the right to education, the guarantee of which the National Constitution, the Constitution of the City of Buenos Aires and international human rights law put the local State at the head of the actual availability and access “.

Thus, while the City Government presented an amparo before the Supreme Court of Justice, a group of parents and students represented by the Official Defender’s Office went to court asking that “the action be taken” for amparo, and consequently the absolute nullity of the provisions of DNU 241/2021 is declared, and that the City Government will abide by and, therefore, the defendant is ordered to maintain presence in access to education in the area of ​​the City of Buenos Aires in the period established therein and in future extensions, if any ”.

Look also