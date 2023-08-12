Home page politics

Klaus Rimpel

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)

While some of the traffic lights are putting pressure on, Olaf Scholz is hesitating with the delivery of “Taurus” cruise missiles to Kiev – with good reason?

Berlin – With the delivery of the Leopard tanks, Olaf Scholz had hoped to be able to shed his image as a brakeman who only wanted to support Ukraine half-heartedly. But now he’s getting the procrastination reproach again, even from politicians in the traffic light coalition.

After repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, the Chancellor’s concern that the German Taurus cruise missiles could also be used against targets on Russian territory is understandable. The arguments of the proponents of this Taurus delivery are contradictory: some say that the Ukraine war cannot be won without attacks on missile sites, even on Russian territory. The others recall that Kiev has promised to only use Western weapons on Ukrainian territory and has always kept to this agreement.

Taurus delivery: Scholz and Pistorius’ attempt to compromise seems reasonable

In this respect, the arguments of the Taurus advocates also show that it cannot be completely ruled out that the cruise missiles flying 500 kilometers could not only hit Crimea, but also Russian cities. Which would mean an escalation that not only Chancellor Scholz but also US President Joe Biden fears. The compromise attempt by Scholz and his Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to limit the range of the missiles therefore seems reasonable. Procrastination is sometimes better than hit-and-run politics.