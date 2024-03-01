Intimidation intensifies against the Government of Moldova, in a year in which the citizens of this former Soviet republic are called in the fall to re-elect the pro-European Maia Sandu as president or return to their most recent past with a candidate submissive to the recurrences of the Kremlin. Just two days after the secessionist region of Transnistria demanded protection from Russia in the face of “growing pressure” from the Moldovan Executive to impose customs duties, another autonomous territory within the borders of this Eastern European country joined the request for the pro-Russian separatists. Eugenia Gutul, governor of Gagaúzia — a small territorial entity of about 140,000 inhabitants that received autonomous status in 1994 to avoid another armed conflict as happened two years earlier with the rebel enclave — also denounced this Friday in Moscow “pressure” from from Chisinau, capital of Moldova, and asked for help during a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation Council (Upper House), Valentina Matvienko.

“The central authorities violate the rights of the Gagaúzos, all limits have already been exceeded; “We have had friendly relations with Russia for years, we want to maintain them in the future as well and have the support of the Russian Federation,” declared Gutul, who was inaugurated on July 19 as head of this autonomous Turkic-speaking region, whose population speaks, however. , mostly Russian. “Together with Russia, we will be able to obtain more than with another country,” the governor insisted. For her part, Matvienko mentioned that Moscow follows the events in Moldova “with great sadness.” “If the Government of Gagaúzia is willing to collaborate, we will agree on all the necessary support to strengthen and expand our ties; “No one can prohibit us from doing this,” said the Russian president.

In addition to Transnistria's call for help to the Kremlin, a request completely ignored on Thursday by President Vladimir Putin during his annual speech to Parliament, pro-Russian opponent Ilan Sor, promoter of anti-government demonstrations and sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud and money laundering, he also made a trip to the Russian capital from Israel in early February, where he currently resides. Interpol asked Russia to arrest and extradite the escaped politician, but Moscow refused to process the request. Also this month, the leader of the Socialist Party of Moldova, former president Igor Dodon, traveled to the Russian Federation, although he did not reveal who he met with.

The territorial demands and the displacement of opponents have put the Moldovan Government on guard, which believes that all the actors involved are plotting an information campaign to destabilize the country and achieve political gain for the presidential campaign. Precisely, the attacks on social networks against the pro-Western president have multiplied in recent months, as reported by several think tank. After learning of the claim of Transnistria, an enclave that houses some 2,000 Russian soldiers, the Moldovan president reduced tension by declaring that citizens are safe thanks to Ukraine acting as a “shield” against Russia, although she warned that Moscow is trying to spread fear among the population. “The Kremlin wants us scared, spineless, led by corrupt people, to get along with, to promote their interests. We cannot allow them to do this, we must maintain peace, which depends on our unity and our ability not to be deceived,” Sandu asserted.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_