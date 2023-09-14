Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another Premier League player sanctioned for violating sports betting rules

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Another Premier League player sanctioned for violating sports betting rules

Close


Close

Premier league

Premier league.

Premier league.

The English Federation has already made the decision and communicated it.

The English federation (FA) has imposed a five-month ban on Harry Toffolodefense of Nottingham Forestfor committing 375 betting violations.

Toffolo, who played 21 games for Forest last season in the Premier League, admitted the charges imposed on him and which implied that he had placed 375 bets between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017, when he was a player of the Norwich City.
(Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios)(Luis Díaz: relive the great goal with which he is nominated for best goal of the month)

See also  Piqué, in the seer's sights: predict how long the courtship with Clara Chía will last

Suspension

The sanction, however, is suspended until the end of the 2024-2025 season, as long as it does not relapse.

In addition, he has received a fine of 20,956 pounds (24,000 euros). This sanction comes after Ivan Toney, Brentford playerwas sanctioned with eight months without being able to play after committing 232 offenses against the betting law, which prevents footballers from betting or passing on information related to football.

Toney, whose sanction was not suspended, will be able to return to training on September 17 and play on January 17, 2024.
(Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move)

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Premier #League #player #sanctioned #violating #sports #betting #rules

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mali and Azawad in the balance of “military power”.. Who has the advantage?

Mali and Azawad in the balance of “military power”.. Who has the advantage?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result