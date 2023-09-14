Another Premier League player sanctioned for violating sports betting rules

The English federation (FA) has imposed a five-month ban on Harry Toffolodefense of Nottingham Forestfor committing 375 betting violations.

Toffolo, who played 21 games for Forest last season in the Premier League, admitted the charges imposed on him and which implied that he had placed 375 bets between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017, when he was a player of the Norwich City.

Suspension

The sanction, however, is suspended until the end of the 2024-2025 season, as long as it does not relapse.

In addition, he has received a fine of 20,956 pounds (24,000 euros). This sanction comes after Ivan Toney, Brentford playerwas sanctioned with eight months without being able to play after committing 232 offenses against the betting law, which prevents footballers from betting or passing on information related to football.

OFFICIAL. Nottingham Forest's English full-back Harry Toffolo (28) has been suspended for 5 months by the FA without being able to practice any sporting activity, after the player admitted to having breached 375 betting rules, along with a £ fine 21K.

Toney, whose sanction was not suspended, will be able to return to training on September 17 and play on January 17, 2024.

