The transition from automatic to manual docking of the Progress MS-16 spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS) was caused by a damaged antenna installed on the spacecraft. This was announced on February 18 TASS citing a source in the rocket and space industry.

“The antenna installed on the Progress MS-16 spacecraft was damaged, its position differed from the base one,” the agency was told.

According to a second TASS source, the damage could have been caused by the rocket’s nose cone.

Roskosmos refused to comment on this information until the completion of the collection and analysis of data on the incident.

A day earlier, Izvestia reported that the problem of docking between the ISS and Progress was most likely due to a change in the nose fairing.

It is noted that similar problems, probably for the same reason, were observed during the last few docks of the ISS with Progress. It turned out that the Samara plant “TsSKB-Progress” made other fairings, changing their material and shape. When they are destroyed when the spacecraft enters the docking trajectory, their debris touches the antennas of the Kurs-NA radio technical approach system.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on February 15. It was planned that on 17 February it would automatically dock to the Pirs module of the ISS Russian segment, but 30 m before the station, the truck deviated from the docking axis by more than 30 degrees. In this regard, the docking took place in teleoperator control mode.

NASA, in turn, noted that the transition to manual control was caused by the “signal strength” of the Kurs radio-technical rendezvous system.