Covid-19 does not stop hitting Serie A. One of the most serious situations is being experienced by Inter: today Ashley Young joined the list of positives. Conte, then, will not be able to work with him these days, nor with Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan and Ionut Radu. The coach was quite complicated preparing both the derby with Milan (October 17) and the Champions League debut with Moenchengladbach (October 21). And if the Rossoneri, after the negative of Ibrahimovic “barely” have two infected (Duarte and Gabbia), there are teams that wonder how they will continue. Genoa, for example, continues with 17 positives, and on Monday the 19th they will play against Verona: “We should go with the kids from the Primavera team, I don’t know how we’ll do it,” said its president, Enrico Preziosi. And there are more cases.

Udinese canceled a friendly against Pordenone for a positive at the club, in Naples Elmas and Zielinski continue with the virus, in Sampdoria Keita Baldé, in Verona Barak and Günter and Brescia also has two. Meanwhile, Lega Serie A is discussing with club doctors some modifications to a protocol that worked for the summer but is no longer working. Creating an NBA-style bubble is impossible, although you are imagining a control of the players 24 hours a day. In addition, there is still talk of playoff and playout for the final stretch of the course. What is clear is that it cannot continue as it has been until now: the health authorities could block more games, as they already did with Juve-Napoli.