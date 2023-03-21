xhamster.com, operated by the Cypriot company Hammy Media, contains not only professional porn, but also a lot of images with recognizable persons performing sexual acts in private. According to the EOKM, websites such as xhamster.com must guarantee that those involved have given permission for videos with naked material to be posted.

Now these videos can be uploaded without adequately checking the consent of those involved. “That must be reversed”, says Gerkens: “Let these sites demonstrate that there is permission for this.”