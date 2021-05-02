The decision of the Salvadoran Congress dominated by the New Ideas party of President Nayib Bukele to dismiss with a stroke of the pen the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General raised to the maximum local and international concerns about the disruption of the division of powers in the Central American country.

As anticipated, the new Legislative Assembly -with the votes of 64 of the 84 deputies of that body- removed the five magistrates with their respective alternates and he immediately appointed his replacements, whom he swore in without mishap. He also removed the Attorney General, Raúl Melara, and appointed lawyer Rodolfo Antonio Delgado in his place.

Hours after the deputies’ decision, lawyer Aldo Cader Camilot, one of the dismissed magistrates, published a letter from resignation in which he assures that he has “never” been linked to or “never” responded to the interests of any political party or economic power.

Agreed upon by the National Civil Police, the new magistrates took office, as did the new prosecutor, to an extent that was rejected and raised concern of civil society organizations and the international community.

The president of Nuevas Ideas, Xavi Zablah (C), with the president of El Salvadort Nayib Bukele. AFP photo

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, telephoned Bukele to express his “major concern’‘from the government of President Joe Biden for the removal of the justices and the nation’s top prosecutor.

“Secretary Blinken noted the commitment of the United States to improve conditions in El Salvador, which includes strengthening democratic institutions and the division of powers, defending a free press and a dynamic civil society, and supporting the private sector, which depends on the rule of law to promote a successful future for Salvadorans, ” said Ned Price, spokesman for the Department of State.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of magistrates and lawyers, Diego García-Sayán, was forceful: “I condemn the steps that the political power has been taking to dismantle and weaken judicial independence of the magistrates dismissing the members of the Constitutional Chamber.

The Organization of American States (OAS) joined the rejection by stating that “in democracy, majorities have the responsibility of being fundamental guarantors to ensure respect for Human Rights and fundamental freedoms, access to power and its exercise subject to the rule of law, the plural regime of political parties and organizations and the separation and independence of public powers. ”

Worry

In a statement, the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), directed by Jesuits, pointed out that “in this dark hour for our already weak democracy, the UCA call to defend what it took with so much effort and lives to build after the end of the war: a society where saying ‘no’ to power is not a chimera. ”

Meanwhile, civil society groups calling themselves “Salvadorans against authoritarianism” are calling on social networks for the population to join a demonstration to repudiate the actions of the Legislative and cagainst what they call a “coup” to democracy.

However, President Bukele responded that he was very satisfied with the first plenary session and “the debut of the Cyan (New Ideas) bench,” and warned that this is the beginning to change the country as promised.

“I know they can’t do it all in one day. I know that the majority of the Salvadoran people are looking forward to the second plenary session, ” said the president on his official Twitter account.

Some Salvadorans on the streets backed the measure.

“I expected it, they promised to remove all the corrupt; let’s see if they comply, we have to wait,” Juan Sánchez Toledo, a 49-year-old unemployed, told AP. “I hope things change for the good of the people.”

The 56 deputies of New Ideas and their allies are expected to seek the removal of the three judges of the Court of Accounts, which the Chamber declared unconstitutional, but which did not prohibit them from running for reelection and he did not remove them from office.

The previous Assembly re-elected two of them, and the civil organizations they questioned the appointments and that the judgment of unconstitutionality that ordered the deputies to name the suitable persons has been breached.

The new Legislature could also seek the dismissal of the Attorney for the Defense of Human Rights, Apolonio Tobar, whose election was marked by accusations and confrontations between the deputies for having open investigation files in the judicial system and also for being a financier of the opposition FMLN party.

According to the Constitution, the removal of these officials only will proceed for legal reasons, with the vote of two thirds (56) of the elected deputies.

New Ideas swept the polls on February 28, giving a historic defeat to the two parties that have governed El Salvador for the last three decades. Since May 1, Bukele’s party has governed 152 of the 262 municipalities, and eight from other parties were added to the 56 seats it obtained in the 84-member Legislative Assembly.

Source: AP and AFP

PB