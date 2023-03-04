Colima, Colima.- Another policewoman has been murdered in ColimaThis being the second officer to be killed in less than a week in the state.

The murder of María Guadalupe “N” took place this Friday morning in the Santa Amalia neighborhood, in Colima, when the officer was boarding a vehicle in the company of a child under 9 years of ageidentified as his son, who also turned out to be injured.

According to the witnesses, armed individuals who were traveling in a vehicle joined the car in which María Guadalupe was and at point blank range they carried out multiple firearm detonations.

The officer received several bullet impacts and died inside his car, while in a private vehicle, the minor was taken to a nearby clinic to receive urgent medical attention.

Over the aggressorsUntil the publication of this note, his identity and whereabouts are unknown.

CONSTANT MOURNING IN THE SSP OF COLIMA

It should be remembered that just yesterday the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of the state of Colima he regretted the murder of another woman, a member of the corporation.

“SSP regrets the murder of a member of the State Preventive Police… The Government of Colima has told his family, in addition to the sincere and heartfelt condolencesthat they will have the institutional support they deserve and that by law corresponds to them”.

The Governor Indira Vizcaíno He also expressed his condolences and promised that the Colima FGE would do everything necessary “so that this crime does not go unpunished.”

Today the condolences again appeared on the social networks of the State Government.

The Colima Public Security Secretariat posted: "SSP regrets the murder of a member of the State Preventive Police. A woman member of the State Police was deprived of her life on the morning of this Friday, March 3 in the municipality of Colima. .. The SSP works in coordination with the State Attorney General's Office (FGE), in order to carry out, expeditiously and effectively, the investigations that allow the arrest and punishment of those responsible."

Once again, Governor Indira Vizcaíno promised to act urgently to find those guilty of this crime. Likewise, she addressed a message to the relatives of this new victim. “I express my sincere and heartfelt condolences,” she posted.

POLICE OFFICErs KILLED IN COLIMA

As reported on the Causa en Común website, In Colima, 15 police officers were killed in 2022 And so far in 2023, 5 homicides have already been reported, to which this new victim should be added.

Of the six policemen who have been assassinated this 2023 in Colimatwo are State, two from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), a municipal police officer from Coquimatlán and another from Comala, highlighting among them that two were women.