Valparaíso, Zacatecas.- This Monday one more police officer died in Zacatecas; had been ambushed by armed subjects last December 2 beside two other items.

In said armed aggression the municipal police commanderl and another element, They lost their lives in the municipality of Valparaiso.

According to NTR Zacatecas, this Monday confirmed the death of Martín González chairez, Police in Valparaiso since the year 2014.

He together with the commander attached to the community Saint Anthony of Padua and another policeman were attacked by armed civilians last December 2.

We recommend you read:

Martín managed to protect himself, despite the fact that he was injured in the back and then he was taken to a hospitalwhere he stayed hovering between life and death for 25 days.

However, after being treated and undergoing surgery for almost a month, it was confirmed that this Monday he lost his life.

So far, yeah there are 62 elements security officers killed in Zacatecas this 2022, although authorities point out thatand there are only 51.

In addition to them, they have also shot down four National Guards, including General Jose Silvestre Urzua Padilla, state coordinator of this public security institution.